Erling Haaland scores after coming on as a substitute

Manchester City advance to the knockout phase of the Club World Cup as group winners with a 5-2 victory over Juventus Turin - and thus avoid a round of 16 clash with Real Madrid.



The decisive clash for first place in Group G was a one-sided affair in front of 65,194 spectators in Orlando. Although Manchester City, with the Swiss Manuel Akanji in defense, had to concede a 1:1 equalizer after eleven minutes, Juventus Turin put themselves in trouble again a quarter of an hour later with an own goal from Pierre Kalulu.

After the break, the English side pulled away to 5-1 thanks to goals from Erling Haaland (52') and Phil Foden (69') as well as a superb long-range strike from Savinho (75'), before Dusan Vlahovic scored for the Italians to make it 5-2.

Thanks to their third win in three games, Manchester City will not face Group H winners Real Madrid in the round of 16. The Whites won their final group game in Philadelphia against RB Salzburg 3-0 with goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde and Gonzalo Garcia.

Real play Juventus in the round of 16, while ManCity take on Al-Hilal. The Saudis overtake Salzburg after all with a 2-0 win against Pachuca.

