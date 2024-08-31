Manuel Akanji played his 100th game for Man City against West Ham United. IMAGO/PA Images

Aston Villa, YB's first opponents in the Champions League, recorded their second win of the season against Leicester. The Birmingham side won 2:1 away from home.

SDA

As in the opening win (2-1 against West Ham), Belgian Amadou Onana, who had to be substituted after an hour due to injury, and Colombian Jhon Duran were responsible for Aston Villa's goals. Last season's Premier League runners-up had to fear for success after the home team scored the final goal, but managed to hold on to their narrow lead.

Belgian Amadou Onana scores for the second time for Aston Villa Keystone

Manuel Akanji celebrated an anniversary at Manchester City. The Swiss defender played his 100th competitive match for the club in the away game against West Ham. Thanks to the 3:1 victory - all three City goals were scored by top star Erling Haaland - Akanji was able to celebrate twice.

Brighton are also still unbeaten after three rounds under Swiss-German coach Fabian Hürzeler. In the away game against Arsenal, the visitors fought their way back into the game after trailing 1-0 in overtime. Brazilian João Pedro equalized with his second goal of the season, leaving both teams with seven points after three rounds.

