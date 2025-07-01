Manuel Akanji (left) and Manchester City suffered a surprise exit in the last 16 of the Club World Cup. Picture: Keystone

For the first time, a match at the Club World Cup goes into extra time. And that's when the sensation happens. Al-Hilal from Saudi Arabia knocked Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji and Co. out of the tournament after a thrilling 4:3.

Pep Guardiola briefly congratulated his overjoyed coaching colleague Simone Inzaghi on the sensational victory, then the Spanish star coach from Manchester City fled to the stadium catacombs. Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, the crass underdogs, caused a real sensation in the round of 16 of the Club World Cup in the USA in a thrilling soccer thriller.

The team from the capital Riyadh surprisingly defeated Guardiola's star ensemble led by goalscorer Erling Haaland 4:3 (2:2, 0:1) after extra time in Orlando. Outstanding attacker Marcos Leonardo was the match-winner with his second goal in the 112th minute.

Before that, substitute Phil Foden (104') was able to equalize Al-Hilal's first lead in extra time through Kalidou Koulibaly (94'). Seven goals and a lot of back and forth: the Camping World Stadium in Orlando was buzzing and the fans were thrilled.

In the middle of the action: Defender Manuel Akanji, who had come on for the Cityzens in the 53rd minute. As he was one of the surprise losers in the end, Gregor Kobel is the only Swiss player left in the tournament. The BVB goalie will play in the round of 16 against Monterrey on Wednesday night.

"We are right to be at the World Cup"

"We wanted to show our skills against one of the best teams in the world," said the 34-year-old Coulibaly, who like many Hilal professionals used to play in Europe, including in England for Chelsea FC: "We wanted to show that Al-Hilal has a lot of talent and that we are rightly here at the Club World Cup." It was a great day for Saudi football.

Al-Hilal will now face Fluminense of Brazil in the quarter-finals, who beat Champions League finalists Inter Milan 2-0 on the big day for underdogs hours earlier.

Inzaghi has only been coach of Al-Hilal for a few weeks

In normal time, Bernardo Silva (9) and Haaland (55) had scored for Man City, who had clearly dominated the first half. However, Marcos Leonardo (46) and Malcom (52) turned the game around in just seven minutes after the break. Goalkeeper Bono had previously kept Hilal in the game. The Moroccan made a magnificent save, including one against former DFB captain Ilkay Gündogan (29).

Al-Hilal's victory is also the work of new coach Simone Inzaghi, who moved to Saudi Arabia after the 5-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain at the end of May. Surprisingly, the 49-year-old Italian will now not face his former club in the next round, but Fluminense. An outsider will therefore certainly be in the semi-finals.

