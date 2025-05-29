Cristiano Ronaldo could soon leave Al-Nassr. imago

Cristiano Ronaldo himself recently fueled speculation about a departure from Saudi Arabia. Now his club Al-Nassr is talking about the superstar's expiring contract.

DPA dpa

The Saudi club Al-Nassr FC is fighting to keep superstar Cristiano Ronaldo despite increasing speculation that he will leave the country. "We are still in negotiations with Cristiano about a new contract," said Al-Nassr director Fernando Hierro. "We hope that we can find a solution for an extension." Ronaldo's contract with the Saudi Arabian club runs until June 30.

Farewell message?

The 40-year-old recently fueled speculation about a transfer with a post on social media. "This chapter is closed. The story? Still being written. I'm grateful to everyone," the Portuguese wrote on Instagram and X to a photo showing him in the Al-Nassr jersey. Many fans interpreted the words, which Ronaldo did not explain further, as a farewell message.

Ronaldo has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time - not least because of the upcoming Club World Cup this summer. It was only at the weekend that FIFA President Gianni Infantino held out the prospect that Ronaldo could take part in the Club World Cup by changing clubs at short notice. Infantino said that the summer transfer period modified by football's world governing body made this theoretically possible. FIFA allows participating clubs to make transfers in the window from June 1 to 10 before the Club World Cup.