Real Madrid's David Alaba is out again due to injury. Picture: Keystone

David Alaba continues to be plagued by injury.

Keystone-SDA SDA

As his club Real Madrid announced, the Austrian international suffered a muscle injury in his left leg at the Club World Cup in the USA. The Spanish record champions did not provide any further details, including the length of the 33-year-old's absence.

Since suffering a cruciate ligament rupture in December 2023, Alaba has suffered repeated health setbacks. First adductor problems set him back, then a meniscus tear stopped him again. In the past season, he only played 14 games for Real Madrid. He is still waiting for his first appearance at the current Club World Cup.