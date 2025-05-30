  1. Residential Customers
Advisor to the president Alain Geiger back at Servette

SDA

30.5.2025 - 15:03

Alain Geiger is back at Servette.
Picture: Keystone

Alain Geiger is returning to Servette. The man from Valais will work for the Geneva club as advisor to the president and will be responsible for the sporting direction.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 15:03

30.05.2025, 15:27

In addition to the former player and coach Geiger, another well-known name is returning to the Grenats: Gérard Bonneau. The Frenchman played a key role in building up the first team between 2018 and 2021.

Following the departure of sporting director René Weiler, who is leaving the club after just one season, the Geiger/Bonneau duo will enable the club to take the next step in its structural professionalization.

