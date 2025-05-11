In an interview with blue Sport, Alain Sutter talks in detail about his new role at Grasshoppers and explains why he doesn't want to let emotions get the better of him.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alain Sutter has been sporting director at Grasshoppers since this week and talks about his new role in an interview with blue Sport.

Due to the current tense situation, he has tried to bring more composure to the team in his first few days. "In situations like this, it's often the case that you want too much and then tense up," says Sutter.

However, Sutter does not want to describe his move to GC as an affair of the heart. Because: "It has to be a job. It's normal that I have a special connection to this club. Nevertheless, it's about professionalism." Show more

Alain Sutter is back. Almost a year and a half after his time at FC St.Gallen, Sutter is now taking on a new role at Grasshopper Club Zurich and is set to lead the Swiss record champions back on track as head of sport. The first major challenge: to somehow prevent relegation to the Challenge League in the remaining three rounds.

"I have tried to bring a certain calmness to this situation. The way I perceived the team and the coaching staff, you could see how much pressure there was," says Sutter in an interview with blue Sport about his first few days in his new role. "In situations like this, it's often the case that you want too much and then tense up."

A Herculean task

The focus is on the fight against relegation, but as head of sport, Sutter also has squad planning for next season on his mind. "It all runs in parallel. That's not a problem," says Sutter. However, the 57-year-old emphasizes: "We are in a critical situation and we need all our energy. The team and the coaching staff are fully focused on this, my role is to find the balance between the two."

However, Sutter does not want to describe the move to GC as a matter of the heart. "It's a job. It has to be a job. It's normal that I have a special connection to this club. Nevertheless, it's about professionalism, a job - and that's my priority, to make as many of the right decisions as possible so that the club becomes a little more stable again," explains the 62-time international.

However, this will be anything but easy. "I know exactly what I've let myself in for and what it will take. It will be a Herculean task," emphasizes Sutter, adding: "That's why it would be completely out of place for me to be driven by emotion. I'm very focused on the work that lies ahead of me."

