Alain Sutter becomes GC's head of sport.

In the midst of the relegation battle, things have come to a head in Zurich: Head of Sport Stephan Schwarz has to leave GC. His successor has already been chosen: Alain Sutter.

Patrick Lämmle

In January 2024, Alain Sutter will be dismissed as head of sport at FC St. Gallen. He was in office for six years, then there was a rift with President Matthias Hüppi. Sutter now has a new job: he will become head of sport at GC. Stephan Schwarz, on the other hand, has to vacate the post.

In the press release, GC writes that Sutter has signed a long-term contract and will "shape the club's future plans". He has already "impressively demonstrated" his expertise as sports director at FC St.Gallen.

Alain Sutter is quoted as follows: "Despite the major challenges, I am delighted to be back at GC. Like the ownership and the Board of Directors, I see great potential and believe in the long-term project. This club has given me a lot and I will do everything I can to make it successful again. From now on, however, my focus will be on the 1st team so that we can achieve a turnaround."

Stacy Johns, President of Grasshopper Fussball AG, is delighted about Sutter's return: "With his wealth of experience in Swiss football, Alain Sutter will be an important cornerstone for the future of the club. But now it's time to focus fully on staying in the league!"

