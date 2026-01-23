Talent of the century, apprentice footballer - poster boy? In the World Cup Legends Talk, Alain Sutter laughs about an ancient promotional video for his mother's hairdressing salon and reveals: It's all fake!

"Heavens! What was I doing there?"

"Heavens! What was I doing there?" Alain Sutter is still ashamed of this video today

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an old promotional video, a young Alain Sutter diligently helps out in his mother's hairdressing salon.

In the World Cup legend talk with blue Sport, the now 58-year-old reveals: "I've never been there and I've never washed my hair."

The video was merely a publicity stunt for his mother, and the woman in the video was not a real customer, but Sutter's girlfriend at the time, reveals the former national team star.

In the 80s, Alain Sutter was regarded as the first Swiss apprentice footballer. And the then teenager was apparently particularly hard-working. As an old promotional video shows, in addition to his work as the nation's talent, Sutter also helped out in his mother's hairdressing salon (see video above).

Washing hair, cashing up and doing any work that needed doing. A true poster boy. Think again. "That was just a promotional thing for my mother's hairdressing salon," laughs the ex-Nati star in the legend talk on blue Sport. "I've never been there and I've never washed my hair."

Not even the customer in the video was real. "The woman was my girlfriend at the time," reveals Sutter, burying his face in his hands with a grin: "Looking back, I think: for goodness sake, what was I doing there?"

All episodes about Alain Sutter in the series"USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Alain Sutter in full length