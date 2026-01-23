A once-in-a-century talent, a soccer apprentice—a model student? During the World Cup Legends Talk, Alain Sutter laughs at an ancient promotional video for his mother’s hair salon and reveals: It’s all just a hoax!

"Oh my gosh! What on earth did I do?"

"Oh my gosh! What on earth did I do?" Alain Sutter is still ashamed of this video today

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you In an old promotional video, a young Alain Sutter is hard at work helping out at his mother's hair salon.

In an interview with blue Sport as part of the "World Cup Legends" series, the 58-year-old reveals: "I was never there, and I never washed my hair."

The ex-national team star reveals that the video was merely a publicity stunt for his mother, and that the woman in the video wasn't a real customer either, but rather Sutter's girlfriend at the time. Summary created with

In the 1980s, Alain Sutter was considered Switzerland’s first soccer apprentice. And apparently, the teenager at the time was particularly hardworking. As an old promotional video shows, in addition to his role as the nation’s rising star, Sutter also actively helped out at his mother’s hair salon (see video above).

Wash hair, close out the register, and take care of any other tasks. A real model student. You’d think. “That was just a commercial for my mom’s hair salon,” laughs the former national team star during the “Legends Talk” on blue Sport. “I was never there and never washed anyone’s hair.”

Not even the customer in the video was real. “That woman was my girlfriend at the time,” Sutter reveals, burying his face in his hands with a smile: “Looking back, I think: For heaven’s sake, what was I thinking?”

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Alain Sutter