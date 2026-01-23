Alain Sutter was an outstanding soccer player, but he also frequently rubbed people the wrong way and at times came across as somewhat arrogant. In the "World Cup Legends Talk," the 58-year-old explains that this was a form of self-protection.

As if it were just cool and laid-back Alain Sutter: “My feigned arrogance was a form of self-protection”

A year before the 1994 World Cup, Alain Sutter joined Nürnberg in the Bundesliga on loan from GC. He put in strong performances there, and the man with the blond mane also turned heads at the World Cup in the U.S. Bayern Munich moved quickly and signed Sutter.

Alain Sutter has beautiful hair. Image:

Although Sutter played 30 games for the record-holding champions from Munich, the team had hoped for more than just one goal and seven assists—and there was constant off-ice drama. For example, he publicly clashed with Uli Hoeness. It’s a battle he can’t win, so Sutter moves on after just one season.

But even after his move to Freiburg, Sutter was unable to recapture his former glory. This was partly due to the constant media frenzy in the world of soccer, which ultimately led the Swiss player to move to MLS at the age of 28, where he was forced to end his career shortly thereafter due to a serious injury.

Arrogance and Detachment as a Form of Self-Protection

He was pigeonholed and labeled a wimp. “It all started back in Switzerland. I was practically destined for it—because of the way I did things, what I said, and how I thought,” Sutter recalls in the World Championship Legends Talk.

Over time, this developed into a kind of mask. “For me, it was a form of self-protection—to project a certain arrogance and detachment, and sometimes to be a little cocky.” It’s an attempt not to let people get too close. “I had to pretend I didn’t care. But that wasn’t the case. Whenever you’re criticized or something negative is written about you, it really hits you.”

Alain Sutter could have made it big as a model, too.

“It was too much for me. Too many negative things were coming at me all at once during that phase, and I lost my joy for soccer,” recalls Sutter, who stood out for more than just his long hair. His interest in homeopathy and vegetarianism also divided opinion.

“All the fuss that comes with being pigeonholed and constantly being confronted with the same things—I just couldn’t handle it anymore,” said Sutter. Moving to the U.S. was a very deliberate decision. “To a league where media attention was very limited. At the end of my career, I just wanted to rediscover the joy of soccer.”

With Dallas Burn, he made it to the playoff semifinals and won the U.S. Open Cup. In 1998, the man who is now the GC sports director played only four more games before suffering a serious injury on the practice field and hanging up his cleats.

All episodes featuring Alain Sutter in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Alain Sutter