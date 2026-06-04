Alain Sutter was an outstanding footballer, but he also repeatedly caused offense and sometimes exuded a certain arrogance. In the World Cup Legends Talk, the 58-year-old explains that this was out of self-protection.

Tobias Benz

One year before the 1994 World Cup, Alain Sutter moved from GC to Nuremberg in the Bundesliga on loan. He put in a strong performance there and the man with the blond mane also made a name for himself at the finals in the USA. Bayern make a move and sign Sutter.

Alain Sutter has beautiful hair. Picture:

Sutter may have played 30 games for the record champions from Munich, but they were hoping for more than one goal and seven assists - and there are always side issues. For example, he had a public spat with Uli Hoeness. A battle that cannot be won and so Sutter moves on after just one season.

But even after moving to Freiburg, Sutter was unable to return to his best times. This was also due to the constant media hype in the football world, which ultimately led to the Swiss player moving to the MLS at the age of 28 and ending his career there.

Arrogance and distance as self-protection

He had been pigeonholed and labeled a wimp. "That already started in Switzerland. I was predestined for it. In the way I did things, what I said and how I thought," Sutter recalls in the World Cup Legends Talk.

Over time, this developed into a kind of mask. "For me, it was self-protection to display a certain arrogance and distance and sometimes to be a bit arrogant." It's an attempt not to let people get too close to you. "I had to act as if I didn't care. But that wasn't the case. Whenever you're criticized or something negative is written about you, it hits you."

Alain Sutter could also have made it as a model.

"It was too much for me. Too many negative things came at me during this phase and I lost the joy of football," recalls Sutter, who stood out not only because of his long hair. His interests in homeopathy and a vegetarian diet were also polarizing.

"All that stuff, being in these pigeonholes and being confronted with the same things over and over again - I couldn't cope with it anymore," says Sutter. It was a very conscious decision to move to the USA. "To a league where the media interest was very limited. I simply wanted to regain the joy of football at the end of my career."

With Dallas Burn, he made it to the play-off semi-finals and won the US Open Cup. In 1998, the current GC sports director only played four more games before hanging up his boots.

All episodes about Alain Sutter in the series

"USA 1994: World Cup heroes forever"

The legend talk with Alain Sutter in full length