Alain Sutter was Head of Sport at FC St.Gallen until a year ago. "I loved my job," he says on "Lässer".

Sutter attached great importance to treating the players with care and empathy. This is what fascinated him most about his job.

Sutter does not rule out a return to the football business. He is convinced that people who tick like him can make a difference in football. Show more

Bang in January 2024: FC St.Gallen parted ways with Head of Sport Alain Sutter. "I loved the job," says Sutter, looking back on his time in eastern Switzerland on "Lässer ".

As head of sport, his focus was on the player as a person. He always wanted to create an environment in which the players could develop, grow and become strong. "It was nice to see that it worked. My time at FCSG was highly successful on many levels."

"Be careful with every word"

Sutter carried out his task with care. "As head of sport, I was always aware: be careful with every step and every word. It triggers something."

Sutter has not been in charge of sport for a year now. Will he ever return to the football business? The 57-year-old doesn't rule it out: "It's important that people like me are involved in football. People who look at things from a different perspective. That's good for football. I could make a big difference to people."

Sutter is at his best under pressure

Sutter is aware that, in the end, results count as well as people. As head of sport, he also had to be consistent and push through difficult decisions.

According to Sutter himself, he is a person who is at his best under pressure. However, there are also people who hyperventilate in pressure situations. That's why Sutter believes that guys like him belong in football and could make a difference.

For him, the most fascinating thing about his job as head of sport, which he held for six years in St.Gallen, was being able to be mindful and sensitive to people and situations.

