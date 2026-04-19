GC fails to beat Lausanne-Ouchy in the cup semi-final, causing a great deal of frustration among the many supporters who had traveled with them They storm the pitch and even attack the GC team bus. Michi Frey and Alain Sutter speak plainly after the game.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Big disappointment for the record champions: The Grasshoppers lose the Cup semi-final at Challenge League club Lausanne-Ouchy 2-0 and have to bury their title hopes.

Some GC supporters, who traveled to Lausanne in large numbers, lost their cool after conceding the second goal. After the final whistle, the players are given a farewell whistle and later the team car is even attacked.

Sporting director Alain Sutter and striker Michi Frey stand in front of the blue Sport microphone after the defeat and show understanding for the fans' disappointment. Show more

The 90th minute of the cup semi-final at the Lausanne Pontaise has begun. The Grasshoppers are down to ten men on the pitch against Ouchy and already have their backs to the wall when Vasco Tritten converts a corner kick directly via the inside of the post, burying the last of GC's hopes.

Too much for some of the GC fans. They stormed towards the pitch, throwing flares, petards and flagpoles onto the pitch. The situation only calms down after a lengthy stoppage in play. After the game, the supporters finally bid farewell to their players with whistling, booing and swearing. They practically swear them into the dressing room.

Frey and Sutter show understanding

"I feel incredibly sorry for the fans," said Michi Frey in an interview with blue Sport after the final whistle. The striker understands the frustration "100 percent". "We're just as disappointed as they are. If someone isn't disappointed straight away, I don't know what's going on."

Head of Sport Alain Sutter can also understand the displeasure. "There have been a lot of disappointments this season and in the seasons before. That accumulates. We had a huge chance, you could see the GC fans marching out today. That showed how important it would have been for us to reach the cup final. That's why the disappointment is completely understandable," said the 58-year-old.

Own fans attack GC bus

This is also why the team stands in front of the angry fans after the final whistle. "If you win and celebrate, you also have to stand up and be criticized when you lose," says Sutter. "That also has to do with respect for the fans. Thanking them for their support - and you also have to allow yourself to be insulted at times like this. That's part of the job."

Neither Frey nor Sutter know at the time of their interview that the GC fans will break into the catacombs a little later and even throw flares at their own team bus. The players are only able to return to Zurich under police protection.

GC now has little time to put the huge disappointment behind them. "Sometimes there are big victories, sometimes there are big defeats. But then we always move on," says Sutter. "We have to come to terms with the defeat and prepare for Lucerne. Because everything is at stake for us in the last few games."