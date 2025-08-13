GC have started the new season with one point from three games. Sporting Director Alain Sutter talks to blue Sport about the current situation at the record champions during the test match against Bayern Munich.

No time? blue News summarizes for you GC loses the test match against Bayern Munich 2:1 and leaves a good impression despite the defeat.

The Hoppers' start to the season is less rosy in terms of points. One point from three games in the Super League.

"This is now the most difficult phase for us. We have a clear definition of our path and our strategy," says GC sporting director Alain Sutter on blue Sport. Show more

The Letzigrund is filled to the last seat on Tuesday evening. "A huge day" for the Grasshoppers, as GC Head of Sport Alain Sutter says on blue Sport ahead of the test match against Bayern Munich.

For the Hoppers, it's all about gaining experience - and that's what they're doing. The Zurich side sold themselves dearly against the German record champions and lost narrowly 2:1.

GC continues on its chosen path with conviction

Despite the defeat, GC's performance against Bayern is a subtle sign of things to come after a rocky start to the season. With one point from three games, GC is in 10th place at the start of the Super League.

"This is now the most difficult phase for us. We have a clear definition of our path and our strategy. There's a positive mood in the squad, but we've only picked up one point so far," says Sutter. In the current situation, it is important to have a thick skin and to follow the chosen path with conviction.

Only selectively active on the transfer market

Will GC be active on the transfer market again? blue Sport presenter Roman Kilchsperger wants to know from Sutter whether players with experience and quality would be good for the Hoppers. The GC sporting director agrees, but says that they want to take a different path and continue to pursue it consistently.

"There won't be many more changes," says Sutter. Nevertheless, he is keeping his eyes and ears open and will make a move for a suitable player. The Hoppers are particularly interested in a left-footed central defender.

While things are likely to remain quiet for GC in the transfer market, the action continues on the pitch. Next Saturday, the Zurich team will travel to Lachen/Altendorf for the Swiss Cup. A week later, GC will host FC Winterthur in the cantonal derby.