Real Madrid are missing their royal splendor. After the defeat against Barcelona, Real also loses against Milan. Coach Carlo Ancelotti sounds the alarm, Marcel Reif criticizes superstars Mbappé and Vinícius.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid lose their second home game in a row. First Barcelona gave the madridistas no chance at the end of October, then they put AC Milan in their place in the Champions League.

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is worried. "We're not showing the best version of ourselves," he said after Tuesday night's game.

Marcel Reif is aware that Real should be worried. "Real are being taken apart at home by teams like Milan and Barcelona. They will have to chew on that." Show more

For once, Real Madrid are looking anything but regal. In La Liga, the madridistas are running away from Barcelona, while in the Champions League they have already suffered their second defeat in four matches.

The 3-1 defeat at home to AC Milan set alarm bells ringing in Madrid. "We have to worry, we're not showing the best version of ourselves," said coach Carlo Ancelotti after the game. Real are currently lacking order and are conceding too many goals.

Modric confident despite depth

And goals conceded is the key word here. The defending champions have conceded seven goals in the Champions League so far - only 9 of the 36 teams have conceded more. They are 17th in the table and may well slip even further down the table after Wednesday night's games.

Draught or not, Luka Modrić is confident: "It's not a crisis." Modric has been playing for Real Madrid for twelve years now and is used to such situations. "The quality is not high enough, we need to work together more as a team, then it will be easier for us. I'm sure we'll get back to the top."

Reif criticizes Mbappé and Vinícius

Marcel Reif also criticizes the fact that the quality of play at Real Madrid is not high enough despite the superstars. He speaks plainly in the Champions League studio at blue Sport: "Mbappé is not playing. Vinícius doesn't do anything at the back." That's how you get punished when you come up against courageous and disciplined teams like Milan. "Of course Real Madrid have to worry."

The worry lines really started to form in the Real camp at the end of October when they lost 4-0 to Barcelona at their own Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The defeat against Milan is the second clear home defeat in a row. "Real are taken apart at home by teams like Milan and Barcelona. They will have to chew on that," said Reif.

The next opponent is a tough one

Will the Madrilenian jaws calm down again soon? Next Saturday, Real Madrid have the opportunity to bring some calm to the whole affair. But the task is a tough one: the Spanish champions face in-form Osasuna in LaLiga, who knocked Barcelona out of their own stadium with a 2:4 win in September. blue Sport will broadcast the game live on Saturday, kick-off is at 2.00 pm.