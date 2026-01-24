Alayah Pilgrim is out with cartilage damage Keystone

Alayah Pilgrim is out injured. As the 22-year-old announced on Instagram, she has to take a break due to cartilage damage.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"I already had this injury two years ago," writes Alayah Pilgrim. She therefore knows what it requires: Patience, time and mental strength to live with uncertainty. Because there is no clear timetable for her injury.

The AS Roma striker had already been out of action once before, from May to September 2024, with cartilage damage. In the current season, the Swiss international has made 23 appearances for her club (4 goals).