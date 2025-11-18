Albert Bunjaku became the first-ever goalscorer for the Kosovo national team. Keystone

What is it like when your heart beats for two countries? Albert Bunjaku knows. He went to the World Cup with Switzerland and later became Kosovo's first-ever goalscorer. Bunjaku talks to blue Sport about changing nations, the development of Kosovan football and the clash against Switzerland.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kosovo has been a member of UEFA and FIFA since 2016 and is allowed to play official international matches; Albert Bunjaku scored the first goal in his first match after switching nations.

More and more young dual nationals are making a conscious decision to play for the Kosovo national team, which Bunjaku says is contributing to the country's sporting development.

"Kosovo will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years, including at major tournaments," says the six-time national team player. Show more

May 2016: The long wait is finally over for football fans in Kosovo. The Kosovo Football Association is first accepted by UEFA and then also by FIFA. This means that Kosovo can now play official international matches.

The time has come on June 3, 2016. Kosovo played a test match against the Faroe Islands and won 2:0, with Albert Bunjaku in the middle of it all. The then St.Gallen striker scored the opening goal and became the first-ever scorer in an official Kosovo international match.

Bunjaku had already played six international matches - for Switzerland. He also played in the 2010 World Cup, making a brief appearance against Chile. Because Kosovo is a new national team, he can still make a change of nation.

An affair of the heart

A logical step for Bunjaku, as at 32 he has already reached the autumn of his career and plays no part in Vladimir Petkovic's plans. "The decision to switch to Kosovo was easy for me. Two hearts beat in my chest. Playing for Kosovo after Switzerland was a matter close to my heart," says Bunjaku in an interview with blue Sport.

Bunjaku also played six games for the Swiss national team. Keystone

Leon Avdullahu and Albian Hajdari also describe their decision to play for Kosovo instead of Switzerland as a matter of the heart. Unlike Bunjaku, however, the two Hoffenheim professionals are still at the beginning of their careers. The 41-year-old believes that they made a conscious decision to continue developing the Kosovo national team.

"It's very important for our future that players like this choose Kosovo today, because it raises the standard of the national team," said Bunjaku. "Kosovo has developed a lot over the years. I believe that in future, young dual nationals will no longer simply choose Switzerland, Germany or another nation over Kosovo, as was perhaps the case in the past."

As Kosovo's U19 national coach, Bunjaku is also on the lookout for talent throughout Europe. "It's super important that we get involved with talent at an early stage and that the young players realize that you're looking out for them. Convincing a player to come to Kosovo is no longer as difficult as it was in my day."

"Kosovo is a force to be reckoned with in the coming years"

The former center forward also believes that the future of Kosovan football is bright. "I am convinced that there will be another boost in the next few years. The development that has been initiated is not yet complete. Kosovo will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years, including at major tournaments."

The Kosovars are already a force to be reckoned with in this World Cup qualifier. Ahead of the final group game, Franco Foda's team are three points behind Switzerland in second place and are guaranteed a place in the play-offs, while direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup is - at least theoretically - still possible.

Participating in a major tournament for the very first time would mean a lot to Kosovo, says Bunjaku. "It would be a huge step forward. For the national team, but also for the country of Kosovo." They are not yet where they want to be. But the direction is right. "Especially thanks to association president Agim Ademi, who has invested a lot of time and put the right things in place. Now it's up to the team and the coach to take the next step."

With a positive result against Switzerland, the Kosovars want to gain the confidence they need for the play-off games. Bunjaku is certain that Kosovo coach Franco Foda has learned his lessons from the 4-0 defeat in the first game. "The game in Pristina in front of a home crowd will be completely different. I'm sure it will be even. It won't be easy for Switzerland."

You might also be interested in this