FCB striker punished Albian Ajeti banned for three games after assault

SDA

27.1.2025 - 11:37

Albian Ajeti has been banned for three games after his assault on Sunday. The Basel striker had kicked Sion defender Federico Barba on the heel with the score at 4-1 in stoppage time.

Keystone-SDA

27.01.2025, 11:37

27.01.2025, 12:00

The 27-year-old Ajeti, who has scored five goals in the current championship, will therefore miss the away games against Zurich and Servette as well as the home game against Luzern.

Meanwhile, FCZ will be without Lindrit Kamberi for next Sunday's classic. The defender was sent off in the bitter 3:1 defeat in Lucerne, where he scored the consolation goal, after committing a serious foul. He receives a two-match ban for this.