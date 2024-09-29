Albian Ajeti returned to FC Basel at the start of 2024. But it wasn't until this season that the striker's knot burst. blue Sport met the FCB hopeful for an interview.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you After five years abroad, Albian Ajeti returned to FC Basel in February 2024, where he made his professional debut in 2014.

However, the striker had to wait a long time at his parent club before finally making his breakthrough this season.

The 11-time international talks to blue Sport about his experiences abroad, why he returned to FCB and what makes his club so special. Show more

Albian Ajeti came through the junior ranks in Basel and made his debut in the first team in 2014. At the beginning of 2016, he moved to Augsburg, where he hardly played at all. After just over a year at St. Gallen, the striker returned to the Rheinknie in October 2017 and scored 37 goals in 75 games.

After leaving again in 2019, Ajeti's stops were West Ham, Celtic Glasgow, Sturm Graz and most recently Gaziantep. The 11-time international was never able to establish himself at any of these clubs.

"It was a strange year at West Ham with Covid and everything. I was still quite young and it wasn't easy for me. Then there was a change of manager. A year later, I went to Glasgow, where it started really well. Unfortunately, I had a few injuries and things didn't get any better. Then I got stuck in a spiral that I struggled to get out of. As a result, I had a few changes afterwards," says Ajeti, describing his last five years, adding: "You'll never feel like you do at home when you're abroad."

Nevertheless, he takes a lot of positive things with him: "I've seen many different cultures, many different types of football, experienced many coaches and also learned assertiveness." For him, one thing is clear: "With every step you take, you also gain a bit of experience."

Albian Ajeti - here in the Celtic Glasgow shirt - did not have an easy time abroad. Keystone

Giving up was not an option for him: "Anyone who knows me knows that it's not easy to break me. I would always try again and would always give it my all," says Ajeti about his attitude.

Bumpy start ...

Ajeti returned to FC Basel in February 2024. The striker was given a contract until summer 2025 with an option to extend. "It was indescribable. It was the greatest thing for me," says Ajeti about his return. It was like a bit of déjà vu, he explains his feelings. "I just wanted to sign and start again where I left off."

Why did he want to return to his home club? "For one thing, it's probably my son, who wasn't even a month old when I signed in February. I told myself that I wanted him to grow up in Basel. The other was, of course, sporting reasons."

At the beginning, things are going badly, his physical level is not yet good enough to match his previous performances. He also injured himself again and was out for two months. His poor record in the first half of the year: Ajeti only makes five appearances, and only once is he allowed to play the full distance.

But he doesn't let any doubts arise: "I know what I can bring to the team if I play football regularly and stay healthy - that was always in my head, no matter when," he emphasizes. Ajeti continues: "I've worked on my fitness for a long time. Day after day. I knew that the day would come when I was fit again. And I can play football again without any problems."

... and the rebirth in the new season

After the difficult phase, the breakthrough came a little late. The 27-year-old scored six goals and provided four assists in nine games in all competitions. For him, the new chapter at Rheinknie therefore only really began this season. "Personally, I'm happy with how things are going," summarizes Ajeti. But that's not his priority: "My goal is the club and the team. If we perform as a team and do what the coach tells us to do, then we know we're on the right track."

Albian Ajeti scores again for FC Basel. sda

Celestini plays a "very big role" in why he is top again anyway. "He knew what I was made of, what type of player I am." His coach also made it clear to him right from the start that he had to work hard. "It's no longer the FC Basel of the past, who won everything without any problems. All opponents have become stronger." Celestini made it clear to him that if he stepped on the gas, he would enjoy his trust one hundred percent. "It's been a great collaboration. I'm very grateful for that," says Ajeti, praising his superior.

Not only Ajeti, but also Xherdan Shaqiri is back at FCB, which is why expectations are even higher this season. "The euphoria is huge," emphasizes Ajeti. "But we look from game to game. The coach makes sure that we are focused and that we work hard every day and are humble."

And what does FC Basel have that other clubs don't, according to Ajeti? "We stand up for each other, even in difficult and tough moments. That has always characterized FC Basel."