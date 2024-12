Alena Bienz scores for the first time this season for 1. FC Köln Keystone

Swiss international Alena Bienz is successful in the Bundesliga for the first time this season. The 21-year-old winger scored in 1 FC Köln's important 1-0 win in Potsdam.

SDA

Bienz decided the basement duel between the teams, who are still winless after ten rounds, after an hour. It was only the second goal in 48 games for the Bundesliga club.

SDA