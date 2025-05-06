Packing her bags in Cologne and moving to Freiburg: Swiss international Alena Bienz Keystone

After three years in Cologne, Alena Bienz is moving on. The Swiss international is moving within the Bundesliga to Freiburg in the summer.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The two clubs have agreed not to disclose the terms of the contract, as the Freiburg players write on their website. In Freiburg, the Lucerne native will join three fellow countrywomen in Svenja Fölmli, Julia Stierli and Leela Egli.

The 22-year-old Bienz moved from Lucerne to Cologne in the summer of 2022, where she quickly established herself as a regular player. This season, she has featured in 20 of 21 league games for the Bundesliga's tenth-placed team.