Premiere for U20 international Alessandro Romano makes his Serie A debut for AS Roma

SDA

6.1.2026 - 20:34

Alessandro Romano normally leads AS Roma's U20 team onto the pitch as captain. Now he has made his Serie A debut.
imago

Alessandro Romano is the first Swiss to play a competitive match for AS Roma. The 19-year-old from Zurich made his debut in the Italian Serie A on Tuesday in the 2-0 win in Lecce.

Keystone-SDA

06.01.2026, 20:34

06.01.2026, 22:49

The son of former FCZ and Winterthur coach Umberto Romano transferred from Winterthur to Roma's youth academy in the summer of 2022 and signed his first professional contract just under a year ago. In Lecce, the talented midfielder was substituted shortly before the end.

However, the Romans will not make the leap into the top four of Serie A after their win against Lecce, as Juventus Turin also won their match at Sassuolo 3-0 on Tuesday evening.

