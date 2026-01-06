Alessandro Romano normally leads AS Roma's U20 team onto the pitch as captain. Now he has made his Serie A debut. imago

Alessandro Romano is the first Swiss to play a competitive match for AS Roma. The 19-year-old from Zurich made his debut in the Italian Serie A on Tuesday in the 2-0 win in Lecce.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The son of former FCZ and Winterthur coach Umberto Romano transferred from Winterthur to Roma's youth academy in the summer of 2022 and signed his first professional contract just under a year ago. In Lecce, the talented midfielder was substituted shortly before the end.

However, the Romans will not make the leap into the top four of Serie A after their win against Lecce, as Juventus Turin also won their match at Sassuolo 3-0 on Tuesday evening.