Alessandro Vogt has to take a short forced break Keystone

Alessandro Vogt will have to take three weeks off due to a minor knee injury.

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As FC St. Gallen's top scorer told SRF, he tore an inner ligament last weekend in the Super League match against FC Basel (3:0).

The 21-year-old striker, whose transfer to Hoffenheim in the summer was announced this week, will miss the league matches against Lugano (on Saturday) and FC Sion (on Saturday in a week's time). He will also not be available for the Swiss national team during the international break at the end of the month.