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Super League Alessandro Vogt has to take a three-week break

SDA

13.3.2026 - 19:07

Alessandro Vogt has to take a short forced break
Alessandro Vogt has to take a short forced break
Keystone

Alessandro Vogt will have to take three weeks off due to a minor knee injury.

Keystone-SDA

13.03.2026, 19:07

As FC St. Gallen's top scorer told SRF, he tore an inner ligament last weekend in the Super League match against FC Basel (3:0).

The 21-year-old striker, whose transfer to Hoffenheim in the summer was announced this week, will miss the league matches against Lugano (on Saturday) and FC Sion (on Saturday in a week's time). He will also not be available for the Swiss national team during the international break at the end of the month.

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