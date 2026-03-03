Alessandro Vogt will be scoring goals for Hoffenheim next season. sda

The Super League is losing one of its best strikers. Alessandro Vogt is on the verge of signing for Bundesliga side Hoffenheim. Bitter news for St. Gallen: The Espen apparently lose their top scorer far below his value.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Alessandro Vogt is moving from St. Gallen to Hoffenheim for around 2.7 million euros.

The Espen thus lose their striker for a sum that is far below his current market value.

Vogt could potentially play in the Champions League with Hoffenheim next season. Show more

What has been looming for some time is now said to be a done deal. Alessandro Vogt (21) will move from St. Gallen to Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga next summer. This was reported by Sky expert Florian Plettenberg on Monday evening.

According to the report, the club from Sinsheim is said to have pulled the exit clause in Vogt's contract. The Espen will receive the equivalent of around 2.5 million Swiss francs for the striker. The clubs have already reached an agreement, only Vogt has yet to sign. The native of Aargau is set to sign with the Bundesliga club until 2031.

🚨💥 EXCL | Alessandro #Vogt to TSG Hoffenheim - DONE DEAL ✔️



Hoffenheim are triggering his €2.7m release clause for next summer. Contract until 2031 agreed. Full agreement with St. Gallen in place. Only the signature is still pending.



Exclusive news from November, set to be… pic.twitter.com/nmeRt8bBAk — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 2, 2026

"Far below his value"

Hoffenheim are getting a bargain. Vogt's market value is estimated at around six million euros. Transfer expert Rudy Galetti writes on X: "A top deal for Hoffenheim, while St. Gallen loses its best striker for a price far below his value."

Vogt moved from Wohlen to eastern Switzerland in January 2023 and has since made 33 appearances for the FCSG first team. In the current season, he has become one of the best strikers in the Super League, scoring 14 goals in 26 league games.

The U21 international could play Champions League football at Hoffenheim next season. The Kraichgauers have had a strong season so far and are third in the table with ten rounds to go.