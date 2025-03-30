  1. Residential Customers
Discriminatory comments from readers Alex Frei: "Anything below the belt must be punished"

Luca Betschart

30.3.2025

The clubs from the Super and Challenge Leagues are joining forces with the league to send out a strong signal against discrimination. Alex Frei, who came into contact with racism during his playing days, speaks plainly in the blue Sport Studio.

30.03.2025, 13:00

Swiss football is taking a stand against discrimination and is drawing attention to the problem with a video, among other things. In it, Super League stars such as Loris Benito, Dereck Kutesa, Mattia Bottani and Dominik Schmid spread the message: online and offline - against hate and discrimination.

"Around the International Weeks against Racism (March 17-30, 2025), the Swiss Football League and the 22 clubs of the Credit Suisse Super League and the dieci Challenge League are sending a strong signal for social cohesion and diversity - and against all forms of discrimination," writes the SFL.

"Anything below the belt must be punished"

Alex Frei also experienced this during his playing days. "The last contact was Bastia against Rennes, when Bastia fans discriminated against their own player. But that was 21 years ago," Frei recalls in the blue Sport Studio.

Since then, he has not been exposed to direct racism, says Frei. But: "All that commenting on social media or in the newspapers - I now think it's a profession: professional reader-comment writer."

For the blue Sport expert, it is clear that such violations must be severely punished: "There is legislation. Anything below the belt must be punished. Quite simply."

