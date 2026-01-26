Alex Frei becomes U21 national team coach. Keystone

After parting ways with Sascha Stauch, the SFA has found a new coach for the U21 national team. Alex Frei will take over the role from February 1, 2026.

Jan Arnet

What blue News announced a few days ago is now official: Alex Frei will be the new coach of the U21 national team. He will coach the team for the first time in the two European Championship qualifiers against the Faroe Islands and Estonia in March.

"With the appointment of Alex Frei, the SFA is consistently focusing on the Swiss way and on quality in the training of its young national team players," reads a press release from the Swiss Football Association.

Alex Frei played 84 international matches for the Swiss senior national team and is their record goalscorer with 42 goals. After the end of his active career, he gained valuable experience as a coach at various levels in the youth and professional game.

Among other things, Frei led FC Winterthur into the Super League in 2022 and was coach of FC Basel between July 2022 and February 2023. Most recently, Frei was on the touchline at FC Aarau between July 2023 and March 2024.

Frei as a link between young talent and the senior squad

In his new role, Frei will work closely with the coaches responsible for the senior and youth national teams, as well as with the clubs, in order to further strengthen the individual development of the players and sustainably promote the transition to Murat Yakin's team, the press release continues.

"Returning to the SFA means a lot to me. I want to contribute my experience from national and international top-level football, further advance the team and support the players individually," Frei is quoted as saying. "We are in the middle of the European Championship qualifiers. We still have the chance to qualify for the European Championship directly or as runners-up. We want to seize this opportunity."

Frei will meet his former national team colleague Diego Benaglio in the U21 squad, who is in charge of the team and staff as sports coordinator. "I'm looking forward to working with Alex Frei. He brings sporting credibility, leadership skills and a clear understanding of training processes. He knows what it takes to develop young players at this level. This is an important reinforcement for the U21s and the entire youth academy," says Benaglio.

Alex Frei will continue to work for blue Sport as an expert on international football.