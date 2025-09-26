In the football talk show Heimspiel, Alex Frei is critical of the transfer policy of many Super League clubs. He would like to see a greater focus on Swiss players.

Patrick Lämmle

Frei is certain that there are enough players in Switzerland who are good enough to make a career for themselves. "But you also have to offer them the platform and give them a chance." Apart from Lucerne and St.Gallen, he feels that many clubs lack a clear philosophy when it comes to transfer policy.

"Maybe it's sexier if someone comes from the 2nd team of Arsenal, Bologna or Villarreal than someone you discover at SC Kriens, Schaffhausen or where do I know." He cites Marc Giger, who had to move from Schaffhausen to St-Gilloise, as a prime example. The 21-year-old striker has now already played in the Champions League there. "It's inexplicable to me how a player like that doesn't play 50 games in the Super League first."

Bringing young players from abroad for little money and then selling them at a high price - that works at FC Basel, as blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni points out. David Degen made a net profit of 70 million and put together a championship-winning team. Frei partially agrees: "This is not a criticism of David Degen and his club philosophy. Not at all." But: "I simply believe that there is room for Swiss players before I pick up number 37 from Arsenal or Napoli somewhere." For him, for example, "the logical step would be to bring Vogt to Basel".

The St.Gallen players would have an objection. Not least captain Lukas Görtler, who commented with a wink under blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni's post with Frei's statement on the career platform Linkedin: "There are also different opinions."