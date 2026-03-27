Winsley Boteli redeems Switzerland in Thun Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team kicked off the era under new coach Alex Frei with a narrow 1-0 win against the Faroe Islands. Substitute Winsley Boteli lets Switzerland celebrate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the expected tough performance in the Thun stadium. Anyone expecting attacking fireworks from Switzerland's young talents after the much-publicized change of coach was disappointed for a long time on Friday evening. The home team found it extremely difficult to find decisive gaps against a defensively extremely compact Fähringen side. The lack of offensive penetration was unmistakable - a problem that is likely to keep record goalscorer Alex Frei busy for some time to come. Before this match, the 24 players on the squad had scored just five goals on their U21 account.

After the break, the Swiss increased the pressure. The spell seemed to be broken in the 56th minute when Liam Chipperfield put the ball in the net. However, the goal was wrongly disallowed for offside. Frei reacted and showed a golden touch from the touchline: Substitute Winsley Boteli was golden in the 77th minute after a corner kick from Aaron Keller and a subsequent rebound, redeeming his team with a deserved 1-0 winner.

Frei had nominated seven newcomers for his first squad and demanded a mixture of "humility and conviction" from his team. It was precisely these virtues that were needed against the Faroe Islands in order not to lose patience and to pull off the narrow mandatory victory in the end.

The three points kept Switzerland's European Championship hopes alive. With direct qualification for the 2027 tournament in Serbia and Albania almost out of reach after the meagre first half of the season, the focus is fully on second place in the group, which entitles them to take part in the play-offs. The Swiss U21s have now taken an important step in the direct duel with rivals Iceland and the Faroe Islands. The next must-win game is against Estonia at the same venue in Thun on Tuesday.

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Switzerland - Faroe Islands 1:0 (0:0)

Thun. - 2121 spectators. - SR Kastrati (KOS). - Goal: 77. Boteli 1:0.

Switzerland: Huber; Athekame, Ogbus, Nyakossi, Britschgi; Meichtry (70. Kacuri), Tsawa, Chipperfield, Keller; Junior Zé (70. Boteli), Koloto.1. France 5/13. 2. 4. Iceland 6/11. 3. Switzerland 6/11. 4. Faroe Islands 7/9. 5. Luxembourg 6/4. 6. Estonia 6/2.

Mode: The nine group winners and the best group runner-up qualify directly for the 2027 European Championship finals in Albania and Serbia. The other group runners-up will determine the last four places at the European Championships in direct draws (first and second legs).