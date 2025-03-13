  1. Residential Customers
BVB goalie makes up for mistakes Alex Frei criticizes Kobel: "It looks shitty and unfortunate"

Jan Arnet

13.3.2025

BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel concedes a bad egg in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Lille. From the Swiss player's point of view, however, the goal he conceded was not clearly his fault.

13.03.2025, 06:56

13.03.2025, 06:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Borussia Dortmund beat Lille 2:1 in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 and advance to the last eight.
  • Gregor Kobel does not look good at all when conceding the 0:1 goal. But the Nati goalie says: "I don't think it's such a clear mistake on my part."
  • Buddy Nico Schlotterbeck is said to have deflected the ball decisively. "You just have to close your legs," he says towards Kobel.
Show more

After just five minutes, Gregor Kobel had to reach behind him in Lille. The supposedly harmless shot from Jonathan David is allowed to pass by the Swiss and is caught between the legs. There is talk everywhere of a blunder. "It looks shitty and unfortunate," says blue Sport expert Alex Frei.

However, Kobel himself does not necessarily see himself as being at fault for conceding the goal. "I'm normally one to say if it was my fault. But when the ball is deflected from such a short distance, it's very difficult," said the national team goalkeeper after the game. "In fact, I don't think it's such a clear mistake on my part."

A deflection is barely recognizable on the TV images. According to Kobel, Nico Schlotterbeck deflected the ball. He says: "Maybe I touched it with my right leg, which was disgusting. I'm sorry for Gregor, on a good day he holds it. It's just annoying, I said to him. You just have to close your legs."

Frei: "He has to hold it"

Alex Frei agrees. "If you're BVB's goalkeeper and you want to be the Swiss national team's number one for a long time, then you have to hold onto the ball. Quite simply," said the blue Sport expert.

In the end, Dortmund can laugh about the scene. BVB turned the game around and advanced to the quarter-finals with a 2:1 victory, where FC Barcelona awaited.

