"I am a dinosaur" Alex Frei in top form - these six scenes make for laughs in the studio

The football talk show Heimspiel is dominated by topics relating to the Champions League. National team record goalscorer Alex Frei is in a particularly good mood.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk Heimspiel, Alex Frei and Mladen Petric look back on the Champions League season so far.

Frei is in top form and always makes people smile in the blue studio.

Here are six mini-episodes that made us laugh. Show more

Alex Frei is the most successful Swiss striker of all time: The 45-year-old played 84 games in the national team shirt and scored 42 goals. The Basel player also proved his scoring prowess during his club career. He was top scorer twice for FCB in Switzerland and also scored for Rennes in France. He also scored regularly for Borussia Dortmund. During his introduction on the football talk show Heimspiel, presenter Stefan Eggli jokes: "He scored more goals than he smiled."

But Frei, who is so ambitious on the pitch, proves time and again in the blue Sport studio how much humor he brings to the table. While Mladen Petric was allowed to commentate live on the spectacle between Inter and Barça in Milan, he would have had to watch the game alone at home. "I'm not invited," Frei celebrates.

After all, he watched the unforgettable semi-final second leg on TV. He watches the games with a coach's eye on the one hand, and as a fan on the other. Alone. "Everyone's already asleep at nine in our house," says Frei. His wife and young children are already in bed by then.

Not everything is great about the new mode

Champions League host Roman Kilchsperger reveals how the emotional chaos in the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium also infected his co-host Valentina Maceri. "Valentina had a lot of heart for Inter. She claimed afterwards that she knew Inter would make it to the final. But she had already put on her real shoes for the moderation," Kilchsperger smiles.

The new Champions League mode is also an issue. Alex Frei admits that he wasn't all joy: "I'm a dinosaur, I'm critical of everything that changes." He is more of a "group stage with a first and second leg" kind of guy, he explains. On the other hand, Frei likes the fact that the lifeline for third-placed teams in the Champions League, who used to get into the Europa League, has been removed.

Frei on Sommer and Jashari

Frei gets emotional about Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. The former striker is annoyed about how the long-serving international goalkeeper was rated at his previous club Bayern. When Sommer was unable to stop a long-range shot from Rodri in the Champions League match against Manchester City in 2023, the media focused on his height. "What a joke about Sommer's lack of centimetres," emphasizes Frei. After all, his 183 centimetres made him - together with Diego Benaglio - the best national team goalkeeper in history.

Frei, meanwhile, advises Bruges' youngster Ardon Jashari not to go straight for a transfer to a club like PSG. The chances of getting frequent match practice at the top club are currently slim. Frei advises that the talented midfield strategist should rather have a stopover like Bayer Leverkusen.

"I've always chosen teams where there was a good chance that I could play. It's better to have less prestige, but to play and be part of the success," was his motto. The right self-assessment is crucial. "I know myself - fortunately I still know myself today," says Frei.

