Scandalous decision in the final? Alex Frei: "It's inexplicable to me that the VAR didn't intervene"

Freiburg lose the Europa League final against Aston Villa 0:3, but not without some discussion. Because Matty Cash should have been shown red in the 21st minute, at least according to experts Alex Frei and Michi Lang.

Patrick Lämmle

Just over 20 minutes had been played when Aston Villa's Matty Cash knocked over Freiburg captain Vincenzo Grifo and was shown a yellow card. Only yellow!

"He's extremely reckless in the tackle," said Michi Lang during the half-time break. You could at least discuss a red card, he says.

Alex Frei is more outspoken: "For me, it's inexplicable that the VAR doesn't intervene." Whether in the Bundesliga or the Premier League, you get sent off after a foul like that. For the Nati record goalscorer, it is clear that the referees did not want to influence the game too early with a red card.

Lang agrees: "In a less important game, 99 percent of the time the VAR comes and says: Look at the scene." And when the referee goes out and sees the picture, he has almost no choice but to show red.

But Aston Villa can continue to play with eleven men. And how they do. Youri Tielemans scored in the 41st minute to make it 1-0 and seven minutes later, deep into stoppage time, Emiliano Buendía also scored a cream goal. Freiburg were unable to recover from this double blow. In the 58th minute, Morgan Rogers then gave the Germans the knockout blow with his third goal.