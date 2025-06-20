Fabio Celestini is now coaching in Russia. sda

Fabio Celestini led FC Basel to the top. Instead of aiming for the Champions League, the Frenchman is now moving to Russia. Reactions from Alex Frei, Rolf Fringer and some FCB fans to his surprising move.

Syl Battistuzzi

What blue Sport commentator Daniel Romano exclusively announced in advance became certainty on Friday afternoon. Fabio Celestini is moving to ZSKA Moscow - the 49-year-old has signed for two years with an option for a further season.

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer commented on the transfer: "I would have wished him a club in one of the big European leagues after this double with FC Basel. But apparently he didn't get an offer. He decided he would rather train at ZSKA Moscow and sign a good contract there than end up without a club. A transfer that raises questions. But I don't want to get all moralistic now."

His former teammate Alex Frei - the two played a total of 17 games together for the national team - says succinctly about the move to Moscow: "Morals and ethics are a matter of interpretation."

FCB fans express their astonishment on social media

"Unbelievable, I really appreciated Fabio. He also did an excellent job in Basel. But now Moscow? Just because of the money, or were there no other offers? He would have been better off staying in Basel and playing internationally😉, writes "Deperado74" on Instagram." In the same place, "joggelisprinter" commented: "Very incomprehensible and a shame ... 😕".

"RED-BLUE, but not like this.😖", says an unofficial Basel channel. A "Robertoo" from Basel sees a bleak future ahead for Celestini: "End of career loading ..."

"Misshuu" sums up: "Too bad Fabio, I really didn't expect that. But that's how you make mistakes with people."

Kann man mit einem Move alle sympathien verspielen?



Fabio Celestini: Ja!#rotblaulive https://t.co/zXnAuKriju — JoggelusWil📯🐦 (@JoggelusWil) June 20, 2025

Und ich dachte immer, Sion sei der Tiefpunkt einer Trainerkarriere. — Sandro Compagno 🎗️ (@Sandman_Zurich) June 20, 2025

Irriterend und beschämend #ZeigtMitDemFinger — Dominik “Domingo” Donzé (@DominikDonze) June 20, 2025

Zum Militärklub ZSK Moskau. Was für ein Scheisswechsel. Da hätte es bestimmt bessere Optionen gehabt, Fabio. Viel Spass bei den internationalen Spielen mit dem ZSK.... oh wait! #rotblaulive #TschüssCelestini — Chris Alba (@AlbaChris73) June 20, 2025

Und mit däm het sich dr Stolz und s wohlwolle für dr Celestini verabschidet. Schad bisch so Fabio. #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/2gGLUbcu9T — Dr Aastössig (@xcrookedxedgex) June 20, 2025

Im Gerhard-Schröder-Pokal für ehemalige FCB-Trainer: Gold für Celestini, Silber für Abascal, Bronze für Yakin #rotblaulive https://t.co/ZY5M3yYVd7 — Niklas Zimmermann (@ziniklas) June 20, 2025

Wer startet die Petition um Celestini den CH-Pass zu entziehen? From Hero to Zero in Rekordgeschwindigkeit #rotblaulive — joggelihunter (@joggelihunter) June 20, 2025

Ah so, der ZSKA (Zentraler Sportclub der Armee) soll es also definitiv sein. An diesem Punkt wo Celestini aktuell in seiner Karriere steht gibt es absolut keinen Grund ausser einen dicken Batzen. Wie kann ein Mensch so schnell so viel Aura verlieren?#rotblaulive — Simu1893 (@simoninski) June 20, 2025

Celestini machts mir grad sehr einfach Ihn nicht zu vermissen....#rotblaulive — Nobody (@Rotblaulive1893) June 20, 2025

Rot ist Basel und schwarz Getafe, klassischer Fall von verpokert. #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/aC2RrdknQq — sischsamstigznacht (@loswiedfuerwehr) June 20, 2025