Fabio Celestini led FC Basel to the top. Instead of aiming for the Champions League, the Frenchman is now moving to Russia. Reactions from Alex Frei, Rolf Fringer and some FCB fans to his surprising move.
What blue Sport commentator Daniel Romano exclusively announced in advance became certainty on Friday afternoon. Fabio Celestini is moving to ZSKA Moscow - the 49-year-old has signed for two years with an option for a further season.
blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer commented on the transfer: "I would have wished him a club in one of the big European leagues after this double with FC Basel. But apparently he didn't get an offer. He decided he would rather train at ZSKA Moscow and sign a good contract there than end up without a club. A transfer that raises questions. But I don't want to get all moralistic now."
His former teammate Alex Frei - the two played a total of 17 games together for the national team - says succinctly about the move to Moscow: "Morals and ethics are a matter of interpretation."
FCB fans express their astonishment on social media
"Unbelievable, I really appreciated Fabio. He also did an excellent job in Basel. But now Moscow? Just because of the money, or were there no other offers? He would have been better off staying in Basel and playing internationally😉, writes "Deperado74" on Instagram." In the same place, "joggelisprinter" commented: "Very incomprehensible and a shame ... 😕".
"RED-BLUE, but not like this.😖", says an unofficial Basel channel. A "Robertoo" from Basel sees a bleak future ahead for Celestini: "End of career loading ..."
"Misshuu" sums up: "Too bad Fabio, I really didn't expect that. But that's how you make mistakes with people."