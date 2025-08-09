Alessandro Vogt scores his second and third goals of the season against Winterthur in his third Super League outing. With these goals, he not only won the hearts of the fans, but also those of the blue Sport experts.

Andreas Lunghi

Three goals in three games is the tally for 20-year-old Alessandro Vogt. Last weekend, he celebrated his debut against Servette in his second Super League match and was delighted with the last few weeks in an interview with blue Sport after the game: "It all came at once. First the apprenticeship, then the professional contract, starting from the beginning, then scoring the goal and winning - that's a good feeling."

Barely a week later, the new star in the Green-White sky once again became the match winner against Winterthur. First of all, in the 7th minute, he outwitted his opponent Ulrich and scored into the far corner. He then scored on the volley in stoppage time of the first half. His hat-trick was only prevented by the post in the 61st minute.

"The way he scores is very good," blue Sport expert Alex Frei praises the young FCSG striker. He still needs to improve a few things, but "what I've seen makes me happy to have a Swiss striker again".

"I've already shot them out of the stadium"

"If Alex Frei said that about a striker, I'd go after him," jokes Pascal Schürpf in the blue Sport Studio. Frei then immediately qualifies his statement: "It wasn't exuberant. I just said I'm happy to see a Swiss striker scoring again."

The two experts were particularly impressed by the 20-year-old's second goal against Winterthur: "Unbelievable. That volley perfectly into the corner - superbly done," Schürpf is full of praise.

Frei puts the brakes on and says you shouldn't get too exuberant. The shot was not easy, but Vogt hit it well. "I've already shot one of those out of the stadium," says Schürpf with a smile. "Yes, you have. That's why we've always told you never to shoot and pass," replies Frei.

"The coach is the key to staying on the ground"

And how does Alessandro Vogt react to the hymns of praise? With a clarification: "I actually did a commercial apprenticeship, it's a bit of fun being in the team."

Commenting on his performance, the 20-year-old says he had good preparation and was able to take this into the championship. He is annoyed about the missed hat-trick: "I was a bit upset when I hit the post."

Despite the great performances and the many hymns of praise, the young striker is not getting carried away. The team and the staff help him to stay grounded, he says. "It will be important to see how those around him react," says Schürpf in the studio. Alex Frei also agrees: "The coach is also decisive in helping Vogt stay grounded."

