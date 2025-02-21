Alex Frei almost moved to Turkey in 2009 before returning to FC Basel. He had already met with Galatasaray club officials and also spoke to the then coach Frank Rijkaard on the phone. The blue Sport expert explains why the transfer ultimately fell through.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alex Frei almost ended up at Galatasaray in 2009. He met with a delegation from the traditional Turkish club and spoke to the coach at the time on the phone.

"I realized that the club was more interested than the coach," Frei tells blue Sport. That's why the transfer fell through.

Instead, Frei moved back to Basel and won numerous titles at the end of his career. "I don't think the decision to return to FCB was wrong." Show more

In November 2005, during the disgrace of Istanbul, the Swiss national team players are not exactly welcomed with open arms in Istanbul. Alex Frei in particular felt the wrath of the Turkish fans before the barrage second leg of the 2006 World Cup. At the airport, a customs officer at passport control takes half an eternity to let the then top striker through. He is then showered with insults by fans.

This is how Alex Frei is greeted at Istanbul airport in November 2005. Screenshot Youtube

Four years after the disgrace of Istanbul, everything is different. Now the Turks are suddenly desperate to have Alex Frei with them. At least the club managers of Galatasaray Istanbul do. They are courting the former Dortmund striker, even holding a meeting in Basel.

"That was in 2009, before I returned to FCB. I met a delegation from Galatasaray," says the current blue Sport expert. Frei was not averse either. "I discussed it with my wife, we were torn."

Phone call with coach Rijkaard was crucial

He therefore wanted to find out from the coach how he saw the situation. "I spoke to Frank Rijkaard on the phone and asked him what his plan was for me. But he didn't really understand and answer my questions. Maybe it was because of my English," smiles Frei. "But I realized that the club was more interested than the coach."

So he returned home after all. Frei went on to celebrate numerous titles in Basel, becoming champion four times, cup winner twice and top scorer in the Super League twice. Frei: "I don't think the decision to return to FCB was wrong."

