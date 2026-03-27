Alex Frei is back in the coaching business Keystone

The Swiss U21 national team starts the second half of the European Championship qualifiers in a new constellation. Alex Frei will make his debut on Friday in Thun against the Faroe Islands.

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The star of the U21 national team is now the coach. After the German Sascha Stauch, a rather unknown figure, was in charge of the U21s until November, Alex Frei, one of the most influential figures in Swiss football, is now in charge of the oldest SFA selection. With his 42 goals, the 46-year-old is still the national team's record goalscorer.

But Frei is also a man of clear words who has defied the odds in his career and scored everywhere he has gone. A role model for all young players at the start of what could be a great career. His name alone inspires respect. His "experience and attitude" will help "the national team players of tomorrow", national team director Pierluigi Tami is certain.

After a good two years under Stauch, Tami gave the U21s new impetus at the end of last year. The 2-1 defeat against Luxembourg in the current European Championship qualifiers prompted the association to react and make a small paradigm shift - away from the former match analyst Stauch and towards the charismatic leader Frei. The team should gain consistency and character with the new coach.

Seven newcomers in the team

Fluctuations in performance such as those seen recently between the convincing 1:1 against France and the embarrassing 1:2 against Luxembourg are unacceptable even at U21 level, especially not within four days. Frei wants his team to show a mixture of humility and conviction. He approaches the upcoming tasks against the Faroe Islands on Friday and Estonia on Tuesday, both in Thun, with a great deal of respect, but also says: "We still have the chance to qualify for the European Championship directly or as runners-up. We want to seize this opportunity."

The U21s can hardly afford any more missteps on their way to the 2027 European Championship in Serbia and Albania. In the first legs, they scored eight points in five games. This means that direct qualification is almost impossible to achieve. But the detour via the play-offs remains open and realistic. The rivals for second place appear to be the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

For his first team-up with the U21 national team, Frei primarily fielded players who are in good form and "regularly gain match practice at their clubs". This is one of the reasons why seven newcomers made it into the 24-man squad: Tibault Citherlet (Winterthur), Nevio Di Giusto (Zurich), Issa Kaloga (Stade Lausanne-Ouchy), Samuel Krasniqi (GC), Giacomo Koloto (Basel), Rodri Smith (Winterthur) and Jarell Simo (Nyon).

A huge wealth of experience

There is a new focus on the young Swiss players. On the one hand, Alex Frei has the experience of over 500 games as a professional, 84 international matches and a home European Championship as an U21 international, but on the other hand he also has a wealth of knowledge as a coach. He coached three age groups at FC Basel before coaching the A teams in Wil, Winterthur, Basel and Aarau. After his active career, he was also head of sport at FC Lucerne and most recently a TV pundit.

Frei never worked as a coach at a club for long. He left Wil and Aarau at his own request, while FC Basel dismissed him seven months after hiring him, which he had earned in a six-month spell at FC Winterthur. In spring 2022, he led the Zurich club back to the top division for the first time in 37 years. It is his greatest success as a coach to date.

Frei's ability to bring on young players was attested to in Wil and Winterthur in particular. Even in club football, the Basel native saw the development of individual players as a crucial task. As national coach of the most important Swiss junior team, this aspect is even more important. His new protégés can benefit not least from his core competence, scoring goals. The 24 players called up have scored a total of just five goals for the U21 national team so far.