In the football talk Heimspiel, Alex Frei and Mladen Petric rave about the exceptional 17-year-old Lamine Yamal. Even though he was eliminated with Barça in the semi-final, he is one of the winners of the Champions League. And yet the two also raise a warning finger.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the football talk show Heimspiel, Alex Frei and Mladen Petric look back on the Champions League season so far.

The two football experts rave about Lamine Yamal. Alex Frei even thinks that the 17-year-old deserves to be crowned world footballer.

However, both Frei and Petric are a little worried about Yamal's future. It is definitely too early for comparisons with Lionel Messi. Show more

Lamine Yamal has been the talk of the town in recent days and weeks. He has been described as a "genius", a "child prodigy" or a "superstar", and comparisons with Messi have been made. The fact that he beat Yann Sommer several times in the Champions League semi-final does nothing to change this.

Looking back on this year's Champions League season, Lamine Yamal is definitely one of the winners. "I just think he's a great player. You watch these matches because of players like him. And he's only 17 years old, you can't completely forget that," enthuses record national team goalscorer Alex Frei and says: "In theory, he should be a world footballer," especially as Yamal also played fantastically with Spain on their way to the European Championship title.

Frei and Petric raise their warning fingers

However, Frei considers it premature that Lamine Yamal is already being compared to Barça legend Lionel Messi. "At some point, the question of consistency will arise." If you want to be on a par with Messi, you have to deliver such performances over the years. Yamal still has to prove that he is capable of doing so.

Petric is also enthusiastic about Yamal and believes that the young Spaniard is simply blessed with a lot of talent. "You can't learn the ease he has on the ball. You either have it or you don't." But of course, despite everything, there is also a lot of hard work behind it, because talent alone does not make a superstar.

However, Petric is also a little worried that things could go in the wrong direction with Yamal. He remembers the quarter-final match against Dortmund: "He already has certain airs and graces and when they were in the lead, he already indicated: Please make a substitution. And you think: 'Gopferdelli, he's 17 and he's already starting like that'. That could be dangerous."

The fact that he has Neymar, of all people, as a role model is therefore a source of laughter in football talk. Even though the Brazilian has achieved great things in his career, he is not considered a model professional.

Home game - The football talk in full length