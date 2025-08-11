  1. Residential Customers
Frei cleaned out Schürpf's locker "Alex told me: 'You have no respect for older players'"

Jan Arnet

11.8.2025

The blue Sport experts Alex Frei and Pascal Schürpf once played together at FC Basel. An old story now needs to be revisited ...

11.08.2025, 10:30

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • They used to be teammates at FC Basel, today they are expert colleagues at blue Sport: Alex Frei and Pascal Schürpf.
  • In the studio, Schürpf recalls a story with Frei. The former star striker is said to have cleaned out the locker of the then talented youngster.
  • "You have no respect for older players," Frei is said to have told the young Schürpf. But Frei has no recollection of this.
Summer 2009: Alex Frei, the national team's record goalscorer, returns to Switzerland after successful years abroad with Rennes and Dortmund. He meets club icons Marco Streller and Beni Huggel, among others, whom he already knows from the national team. And up-and-coming talents such as Xherdan Shaqiri - or Pascal Schürpf.

Schürpf signed his first professional contract with FCB in 2008, but was loaned out to Concordia Basel in his first year. He also returned to his home club in July 2009. However, his first encounters with the great Alex Frei do not always seem to have been a great pleasure.

"After a training session, I came into the dressing room and saw Alex clearing out my locker. The locker was full, I was very messy - and then everything was on the floor," recalls Schürpf in the studio at blue Sport. "I then asked him why he had done that. And Alex just said: 'You have no respect for older players!"

From the pitch straight into the studio. Pascal Schürpf ends career and becomes blue Sport expert

From the pitch straight into the studioPascal Schürpf ends career and becomes blue Sport expert

Frei can no longer remember this episode. "I've done a lot of things - including educating young players. But I'm really not sure I did that," the blue Sport expert defends himself with a grin.

The thing with the number 7 ...

Apparently Frei was also upset that the then 19-year-old Schürpf was given the number 7 at FC Basel. "It's inexplicable to me how you can come up as a young player - 'I'm Pascal Schürpf and I take the number 7'," he says.

Schürpf replies that he didn't choose the number, he simply got it. He jokes: "When Frei returned, he wanted the number 7. Then they told him: 'No way! Schürpf already has it'."

