"Toughest decision of my life" Alexander-Arnold says goodbye to Liverpool - new club already confirmed

Jan Arnet

5.5.2025

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool FC as champion.
Keystone

Trent Alexander-Arnold announces that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season. His new club seems to have already been decided.

05.05.2025, 11:39

"After 20 years at Liverpool Football Club, it is now time to confirm that I will be leaving at the end of the season," says Trent Alexander-Arnold in a video message to Reds fans.

"This is the hardest decision I've ever made in my life," said the 26-year-old, who joined Liverpool FC as a young boy and played 352 games for the professionals. He won the Premier League for the second time with the Reds this year, and TAA also won the Champions League and the FA Cup, among others.

Transfer to Real Madrid apparently fixed

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, it is now certain that the right-back will move to Real Madrid. According to him, Alexander-Arnold has agreed a five-year contract with the Whites. Real will not have to pay a transfer fee for the Englishman (market value: 75 million euros), as his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

Alexander-Arnold took the opportunity to thank his coaches, team-mates, staff and fans "for the last 20 years". "My love for this club will never die."

