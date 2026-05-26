Alexia Putellas says adios to FC Barcelona after 14 years Keystone

Alexia Putellas is leaving FC Barcelona after 14 years. The two-time Ballon d'Or winner and four-time Champions League winner made the announcement on Tuesday.

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"It's been 14 seasons and over 500 games with moments that will forever be anchored in my memory and in my heart," said the 32-year-old Spaniard in a video on social media.

The captain and great star of FC Barcelona is leaving the club after a dream season that culminated in the Champions League triumph over Olympique Lyon (4-0) on Saturday. Before that, the team of Swiss international striker Sydney Schertenleib had also won the championship, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona's women won 38 titles with Putellas. The 2023 Spanish world champion scored 232 goals in 507 competitive matches. Putellas has not yet announced where she will continue her career.