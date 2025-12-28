  1. Residential Customers
Petkovic's team impresses Algeria in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup for the first time since 2019

SDA

28.12.2025 - 20:55

Third goal of the tournament, with Algeria in the round of 16: Riyad Mahrez
Third goal of the tournament, with Algeria in the round of 16: Riyad Mahrez
Keystone

Algeria, with former Swiss national team coach Vladimir Petkovic on the sidelines, have reached the round of 16 at the Africa Cup for the first time since 2019.

Keystone-SDA

28.12.2025, 20:55

28.12.2025, 21:06

Algeria are group winners after two games with maximum points. The victory against Burkina Faso was a meagre 1:0 thanks to a penalty from Riyad Mahrez - and may have come at a high price. YB full-back Jaouen Hadjam was forced off injured after just twelve minutes.

Africa expert Otto Pfister.

Africa expert Otto Pfister"Petkovic is doing a great job, he can win the Africa Cup with Algeria"

Algeria had been waiting a long time for such a success. After their second triumph at the 2019 Africa Cup, the North Africans failed to reach the preliminary round at the last two tournaments. Mahrez is now the tournament's top scorer with three goals.

