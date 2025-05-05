Asian Champions League winner Alioski explains why he missed most of the stadium party

Gianni Alioski won the Champions League title with Al-Ahli in Jeddah on Saturday. Since then, the former YB youngster and his prominent team-mates Kessié, Firmino and Mahrez have been celebrating. There's a lot of singing," Alioski tells blue Sport.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss-North Macedonian dual citizen Gianni Alioski takes a moment for blue Sport in between all the Champions League celebrations.

Alioski reveals why he missed most of the party in the stadium and raves about the ride on the party bus through Jeddah. "That was pure madness."

Alioski cannot yet answer the question of whether he might return to Switzerland in the summer. "Let me celebrate properly first. You don't win the Champions League every day," he says. Show more

Congratulations, you've done it and won the Champions League with Al-Ahli. What was it like?

Even before the final on Saturday, the whole of Jeddah was excited. People could hardly wait for the final. And then we won the title. It was fantastic for us players, the club and the fans. It's the first Champions League title for Al-Ahli. Two years ago we were relegated and now this success.

Flying high with Al-Ahli: Alioski celebrates on the 2nd floor.

And how was the party?

Unfortunately, I missed most of the party in the stadium after the final victory on Saturday because I had to go to doping control. On Sunday, we took the party bus through Jeddah. The whole city was on its feet and cheered us on. It was pure madness. But the celebrations are far from over. We are invited somewhere every day. There's a party at the Ministry of Sport today.

Did the foreign footballers like you or Roberto Firmino also celebrate without alcohol?

Yes, of course we adhered to the alcohol ban.

Then at least a winner's cigar?

There was one. But above all, there was a lot of singing.

How much is your prize money and where will you invest it?

Gianni Allioski beaming with the trophy. zVg

That's between us. (Laughs).

Due to the foreigner rule, you and Firmino were only allowed to play in the Champions League. Does that mean the season is now over for you and you can go on vacation?

No, of course I'm training until the end of the season. Firstly, I have a contract here until the summer, which I will see through in full. Secondly, I want to stay fit for the national team.

Your contract is coming to an end, can you imagine returning to Switzerland in the summer?

Why don't you let me celebrate properly first? You don't win the Champions League every day.

You might also be interested in this