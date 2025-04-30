Gianni Alioski and Roberto Firmino after the groundbreaking 1:0 in the semi-final against Al-Hilal. zVg

Gianni Alioski qualifies for the final of the Asian Champions League with Al-Ahli after beating Al-Hilal 3:1. There, the former YB junior is expected to face Al-Nassr with superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gianni Alioski is in the final of the AFC Champions League with Al-Ahli and could face Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr there.

Despite little playing time in the league, the ex-YB youngster is in top form and raves about the infrastructure, team and level of training.

He wants to fulfill his big dream - winning the title - on Saturday: "Winning the Champions League - that would be fantastic." Show more

He has completely signed off the Brazilian Malcolm, says Gianni Alioski to blue Sport one day after the victory over Al-Hilal and the qualification for the final of the AFC Champions League and laughs.

The excitement in Jeddah is huge - and former YB junior Alioski is right in the middle of it. "Qualifying for the final is brutally beautiful, the party was exuberant," says the now 33-year-old Swiss-North Macedonian dual citizen, who once played for Lugano and Leeds United.

"I'm as fit as a 25-year-old"

Alioski has played through. Anything but a matter of course. Because the Saudi Pro League only allows 8 foreigners per team, he only plays in the Champions League. Just like his prominent team-mate Roberto Firmino, 55-time Brazilian international.

Al-Ahli with Ezgjan Alioski (top left) in a celebratory mood. zVg

Despite little match practice, Alioski feels fit. "We have a top team with outstanding footballers, the training sessions are at a very high level. We've also had a German coach since last season and a German staff with nutritionists and physios," says Alioski.

In addition, there is a sensational infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment. Of course he would like to play more regularly, but he doesn't want to complain. "We have everything here, I feel comfortable. I'm as fit as a 25-year-old," says Alioski.

Celebrating with Kessié, Firmino, Mahrez and Mendy

His contract with Al-Hilal expires in the summer, but he is not yet concerned with what comes next. For now, he is focusing on his big dream, the Champions League title. "We certainly have the quality to win the trophy. That would be great."

The names of his teammates read a bit like a who's who in world football. Alongside Firmino, there is Franck Kessié, Riyad Mahrez, Merih Demiral, Ivan Toney, Gabri Veiga, Roger Ibanez and Edouard Mendy.

Gianni Alioski in action. zVg

On Saturday, one of the greatest stars of all time will face off. However, Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr must first defeat Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the semi-final today, Wednesday. "I'm looking forward to the final on Saturday against Cristiano Ronaldo." Champions League winner, how does that sound? Alioski: "It's a dream."

