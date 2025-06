Alioune Ndoye (left) celebrates with teammate Dereck Kutesa Keystone

Alioune Ndoye is leaving Servette Geneva after just six months, despite performing well. The purchase option for the 23-year-old Senegalese player was not exercised, the club announced.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The striker, who was signed on loan from the Latvian league, scored six goals in just under 450 Super League minutes.