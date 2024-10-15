Alisha Lehmann suggests in the promotional video that she can win a lot of money gambling. Image: Instagram / @alishalehmann7

Alisha Lehmann has come under fire following the publication of a promotional video for an online gambling platform. The company is even on the federal government's blacklist in Switzerland.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alisha Lehmann receives harsh criticism for a promotional video on Instagram in which she advertises an online gambling platform and suggests high winnings.

Many followers accuse the Swiss footballer of driving her fans into gambling addiction and getting rich from such deals.

In Switzerland, the platform is on the federal government's blacklist for unauthorized online gambling offers. Show more

"Guys, I've just won 91,000," enthuses Alisha Lehmann in a video recently posted on Instagram. In it, she appears to be playing for a lot of money on an online gambling platform. "Imagine 78,000 euros in one session? Join in now, you can do it just like me," writes the Swiss woman.

The post on Lehmann's Instagram profile, which is currently followed by almost 17 million users, is marked as a "paid partnership" - in other words, it is a promotional video for the gambling platform. The fact that Lehmann motivates her fans to play potentially addictive games and receives money for it herself has earned the Swiss woman a lot of criticism on Instagram.

"You're only driving your fans into addiction" or "You've sold your soul" are among the comments under the video. Numerous followers are disappointed that Lehmann is advertising a gambling portal. Others find the Juventus player's appearance simply "embarrassing". The German football magazine "11 Freunde" quickly renamed the national team star "Alisha, no man!" and numerous Swiss media portals also picked up on the story and questioned Lehmann's financial intentions.

Company blacklisted in Switzerland

In addition, the advertised portal is on the blacklist for unauthorized online gambling offers in Switzerland. As a glance at the federal government's list shows, the company is apparently trying to circumvent the ban imposed by the Swiss Federal Gaming Board by regularly changing the URL. At present, the site can still be accessed via a slightly modified URL that is not on the blacklist.

In contrast to Switzerland, the dubious company is apparently not on any list in Italy. On the contrary: the platform is even an official "betting partner" of Serie A club AC Milan.

Lehmann announced his collaboration with the gambling site at the beginning of August. However, the video posted at the weekend is the first of its kind.

