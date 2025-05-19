  1. Residential Customers
Last Nati squad before home European Championships Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow again not in Sundhage's squad

Jan Arnet

19.5.2025

National team coach Pia Sundhage has decided to do without Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow.
Keystone

Nati coach Pia Sundhage announces her squad for the upcoming Nations League matches. It is the last before the European Championship adventure in the summer. As last time, Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow are missing from the squad. However, Riola Xhemaili is back in the squad.

19.05.2025, 11:06

19.05.2025, 11:30

The national team will face France away on May 30 and Norway at home on May 3 in the Nations League. Compared to the last squad, national team coach Pia Sundhage is not making any major changes. As in March, Alisha Lehmann and Coumba Sow are missing from the squad.

"Coumba still has a chance of taking part in the European Championship, of course. I think it's great that we have so much competition in midfield," says Sundhage. "In Alisha Lehmann's case, she hasn't had much match practice. She's also had minor injuries recently. Let's see what the next few weeks look like."

Naomi Luyet is also missing from the squad. "She was injured for a long time, we don't want to rush things. I think it would have been too early now," said Sundhage. Riola Xhemaili, on the other hand, is back. The national team coach makes it clear that she wasn't satisfied with the goal output of her strikers recently: "Riola is good in the air and has scored a lot of goals. This is a chance for her to show what she can bring to the team."

The door is still open for players who were not considered, Sundhage emphasizes. After all, this squad is not yet the same as the European Championship squad.

