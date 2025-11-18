  1. Residential Customers
"Please clean up next time" Alisha Lehmann has been burgled

Jan Arnet

18.11.2025

Alisha Lehmann reports a break-in on Instagram.
Keystone

Shock for Alisha Lehmann: the national team player reports a break-in on Instagram. After strangers ransacked her apartment, the 26-year-old appears annoyed - and responds with gallows humor.

18.11.2025, 08:30

18.11.2025, 08:41

"Next time you break into my house, please clean up because I have OCD," Alisha Lehmann writes in her Instagram story to a video showing the devastation. OCD stands for obsessive-compulsive disorder, a form of compulsive disorder.

The Bernese woman does not comment further on what exactly happened or whether the incident was a break-in at Lehmann's new apartment in Como.

Instagram/alishalehmann7

In fact, Lehmann had only recently spoken enthusiastically about her new home on Lake Como. "I feel most at home in Como of all the places I've lived so far," she said at a national team media conference.

Lehmann also regularly shares impressions of her home in Italy with her 16 million followers on Instagram.

