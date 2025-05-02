Alisha Lehmann is rarely seen unvarnished. Imago

In the club's own Juve podcast "Small Talk", Alisha Lehmann explains why criticism of her appearance bounces off her, defends herself against accusations that she doesn't focus on football and reveals what kind of films she's really into.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alisha Lehmann says in the Juve podcast "Small Talk" that she was hurt by the criticism recently voiced by Lara Dickenmann in "Blick".

When she is criticized on social media because of her make-up or her eye-catching fingernails, it leaves her cold.

And Lehmann reveals what kind of films she likes. Show more

Alisha Lehmann is a star on social media, she knows how to market herself like no other and she has just won the championship with Juve and set the tone at the victory dance. But the truth is that the 26-year-old often only sits on the bench and has not been called up for the national team recently. She is a shaky candidate for the European Championships.

Lehmann exposes herself, advertises underwear or shows football tricks in a bikini. On the pitch, she also stands out visually with her tattoos, long fingernails and sparse make-up. She is repeatedly criticized for this, but it doesn't bother her.

"I'm a girl, a girly girl. And I always like doing my nails. I'm not a defender, I don't have to make any interjections or anything. It doesn't change anything if I have done nails." Her motto: "As long as my mother doesn't tell me it's not good, it's fine." She doesn't hurt anyone when she wears make-up. "What's the problem? It's just my thing. I can play without it, but it's become my trademark."

Laughing, she adds: "And sometimes I even enjoy it when they're angry." Then she deliberately puts on even more lipstick and thinks to herself that this is now for all those who don't like it.

"Dickenmann has said things that have hurt me"

However, it is not the case that all criticism simply bounces off her. After Lehmann was recently not called up for the national team, former international Lara Dickenmann told Blick: "If you look purely from a footballing point of view, she hasn't convinced me much in the last few years in the national team." And since she hardly plays at Juve, it is no surprise that she was not called up.

With all her activities off the pitch, she actually has a "200% job", surmises Dickenmann and concludes: "Of course, that affects her footballing development and performance. Because others might go home, sleep, go to the gym or have another treatment and concentrate on eating. If you're out and about all the time and your head is somewhere else, then ultimately she can't perform at her best in football."

Lehmann was disappointed when she heard this: "She said things that really hurt me because I played with her in the national team and she goes there and says things like that. And I thought we were friends. I wouldn't say something like that." If someone judges her performance, that's fine. "But when it comes to my private life, it hurts me a bit. But only from people who are important to me."

She therefore also sent Dickenmann a voice message. A lot of things just don't add up. She's not on her cell phone that often, always goes full throttle in training and rests after the sessions. Nothing works for her without an afternoon nap. "My focus is so much on football."

Lehmann writes lots of notes during the day as a kind of therapy: things that are going well or badly, about feelings or even just funny things. "I really like that. I hope nobody ever hacks my notes," says Lehmann and has to laugh out loud.

At the end of the podcast, Lehmann reveals something that doesn't fit her girl-girl image at all. She is totally into horror movies. The presenter is amazed and wants to know whether she could imagine acting in a movie. She hadn't thought about it yet, but why not. The question remains as to whether she would rather be a killer or a victim. Neither: "I want to be the one who manages to escape."

