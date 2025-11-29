  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

First national team goal in a year and a half Alisha Lehmann: "It felt good"

Michael Wegmann

29.11.2025

Alisha Lehmann scores her 9th goal in her 63rd international match in the 2-1 draw in the test. It was her fourth against Belgium. "The Belgians suit me," says the national team star.

29.11.2025, 07:30

29.11.2025, 08:08

The Swiss lost their test match in Jerez against Belgium 1:2, but they could just as easily have won, and Rafel Navarro's team had the chances to do so. But Alisha Lehmann was the only one to score. In the 64th minute, just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute, she scored to make it 1:1.

After the final whistle, she comes to blue Sport for an interview. And although the test in Jerez takes place in a virtually empty stadium, she is stopped in her tracks. Not only every ball girl and ball boy wants a photo with the social media star, but also their parents.

Crnogorcevic and Sow are also happy

Lehmann says: "We did a lot of things well, we had our chances. And we'll learn from the mistakes we made and do better against Wales on Tuesday." She is delighted with her ninth goal in national team kit. Lehmann: "It felt good. Also that I got more playing minutes again."

It is Lehmann's fourth goal against Belgium. "The Belgians seem to suit me," says Lehmann with a grin.

Lehmann is not the only one who seems satisfied despite the defeat. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Noemi Ivelj and Coumba Sow also draw a positive conclusion from the game and the first days of training under the new coach in the south of Spain.

2-1 defeat against Belgium. Swiss national team loses first game under Rafel Navarro

2-1 defeat against BelgiumSwiss national team loses first game under Rafel Navarro

Football news

End of career after 22 years as a professional. Reto Ziegler:

End of career after 22 years as a professionalReto Ziegler: "I hoped that I would get another chance"

Winti pro on his premature comeback. Rohner:

Winti pro on his premature comebackRohner: "When it happened to my head, I wasn't always honest with myself"

Bundesliga. No goals between Mönchengladbach and Leipzig

BundesligaNo goals between Mönchengladbach and Leipzig

First goal for new club. Goal debut for Andi Zeqiri in Poland

First goal for new clubGoal debut for Andi Zeqiri in Poland

Challenge League highlights. Downward trend halted: Aarau return to winning ways against Xamax

Challenge League highlightsDownward trend halted: Aarau return to winning ways against Xamax