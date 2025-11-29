Alisha Lehmann scores her 9th goal in her 63rd international match in the 2-1 draw in the test. It was her fourth against Belgium. "The Belgians suit me," says the national team star.

Michael Wegmann

The Swiss lost their test match in Jerez against Belgium 1:2, but they could just as easily have won, and Rafel Navarro's team had the chances to do so. But Alisha Lehmann was the only one to score. In the 64th minute, just a few minutes after coming on as a substitute, she scored to make it 1:1.

After the final whistle, she comes to blue Sport for an interview. And although the test in Jerez takes place in a virtually empty stadium, she is stopped in her tracks. Not only every ball girl and ball boy wants a photo with the social media star, but also their parents.

Crnogorcevic and Sow are also happy

Lehmann says: "We did a lot of things well, we had our chances. And we'll learn from the mistakes we made and do better against Wales on Tuesday." She is delighted with her ninth goal in national team kit. Lehmann: "It felt good. Also that I got more playing minutes again."

It is Lehmann's fourth goal against Belgium. "The Belgians seem to suit me," says Lehmann with a grin.

Lehmann is not the only one who seems satisfied despite the defeat. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic, Noemi Ivelj and Coumba Sow also draw a positive conclusion from the game and the first days of training under the new coach in the south of Spain.