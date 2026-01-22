  1. Residential Customers
Birth, happiness in love, transfer Alisha Lehmann joins Leicester City

Patrick Lämmle

22.1.2026

After Aurélie Csillag, another Swiss player, Alisha Lehmann, is moving to the Premier League this winter. Although the transfer was on the cards, it comes as a bit of a surprise.

22.01.2026, 17:03

22.01.2026, 17:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Alisha Lehmann moves from Como to Leicester City after just six months.
  • The day before the transfer was announced, Lehmann celebrated her 27th birthday.
  • In addition to Lehmann, seven other internationals play in England.
Show more

After the European Championship in her home country, Alisha Lehmann moved from Juventus Turin to Como. After her arrival, she raved about the project, which she was immediately enthusiastic about: "Como Women doesn't just want to win, it also wants to change the game, on and off the pitch. I felt this was the right place to express who I am - both as an athlete and as a person."

Nati star in love bliss. Alisha Lehmann shows off her new boyfriend on her birthday

Nati star in love blissAlisha Lehmann shows off her new boyfriend on her birthday

The main reason for her move, however, was that she was getting a lot of playing time again at Como. However, she only played the full distance twice in total and soon had to get to grips with the wild card role. It is therefore possible that this is one of the reasons why she has already left Como.

Leicester City currently occupy 9th place and are just five points ahead of bottom-placed Liverpool in 12th. Lehmann announced the move the day after her 27th birthday. In England, Lehmann has already played for West Ham United, Everton and Aston Villa. She has now signed a contract with Leicester until 2028.

A few days ago, another international player, Aurélie Csillag, moved to the island - just six months after her transfer from Basel to Freiburg. For Csillag, the move to Liverpool was an early birthday present: she celebrates her 23rd birthday on January 24.

Personal insights. Alisha Lehmann:

Personal insightsAlisha Lehmann: "I hope no one ever hacks my notes"

Livia Peng (Chelsea), Iman Beney (Manchester City), Noelle Maritz (Aston Villa), Luana Bühler (Tottenham), Leila Wandeler and Seraina Piubel (both West Ham United) are six other Swiss players in England alongside Csillag and Lehmann.

